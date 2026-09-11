Culture Minister attends fourth extraordinary ICESCO session [PHOTOS]

11 September 2026 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The fourth extraordinary session of the General Conference of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) has been held online.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture and Chair of the National Commission for ICESCO, Adil Karimli, was among those attending the session.

The session discussed ICESCO's current financial situation, measures to ensure the sustainability of the organization's activities, as well as urgent financial and administrative measures.

A report by the Directorate General noted that a number of member states had not paid their membership fees for 2025-2026, while outstanding debts from previous periods had also affected the organization's financial capacity.

The meeting also reviewed an emergency plan aimed at ensuring the sustainability of ICESCO's activities through the payment of membership fees and the settlement of outstanding debts. The document identified the implementation of the Strategic Plan for 2026-2029, increasing revenues, strengthening the stability of financial flows, and establishing monitoring and evaluation mechanisms as key priorities.

During the discussions, participants stressed the importance of member states fulfilling their financial obligations on time, ensuring the continued implementation of the organization's programmes and projects, and maintaining ICESCO's institutional sustainability.

Under the emergency plan, member states are expected to pay their current membership fees by October 31, 2026, while outstanding debts from previous periods are to be settled according to an agreed schedule by December 31, 2028.

At the end of the session, participants exchanged views on strengthening ICESCO's financial stability and ensuring the continuity of its activities.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) since 1991, maintaining close cooperation with the organization in education, science and culture. Over the years, the partnership has expanded to include the protection and promotion of cultural heritage, intercultural dialogue, youth development and joint cultural initiatives.

Azerbaijan has also supported ICESCO programmes aimed at safeguarding the tangible and intangible heritage of the Islamic world and promoting cultural diversity, tolerance and dialogue among civilizations. In 2022, Azerbaijan and ICESCO signed a joint action plan covering cultural heritage protection, youth programmes and intercultural dialogue.

The partnership gained another institutional dimension with the establishment of ICESCO's regional office in Baku in 2022. The office is intended to support the organization's programmes and strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan and neighboring countries in the fields of education, science and culture.

Azerbaijan has also hosted a number of major events linked to the Islamic world's cultural and educational agenda. Shusha was designated the Capital of Culture in the Islamic World for 2024, with a year-long programme organized in cooperation with ICESCO.

The partnership has continued through initiatives focused on cultural heritage, peace, coexistence and intercultural dialogue.