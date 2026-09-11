Germany may restrict AfD access to classified NATO war plan
Germany’s Defense Ministry is considering restricting access to a classified NATO war plan if the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) takes control of the government of Saxony-Anhalt, according to reports.
The roughly 1,000-page OPLAN outlines Germany and NATO’s preparations and response measures in the event of a major military crisis or war.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is reportedly seeking to prevent a potential AfD-led state government from gaining access to sensitive military information that could potentially be passed to Russia, amid growing concerns in Berlin over the party’s relations with Moscow.
Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has scored a historic victory in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, securing 44.5% of the vote in Sunday’s state election, according to exit polls.
The result places the AfD far ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which received 18.5%, according to figures reported by public broadcaster ARD and cited by Reuters.
The result represents a major breakthrough for the AfD and puts the party on the brink of potentially forming its first state government in post-war Germany. However, it remained unclear whether the party had secured enough seats to govern alone.
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