Germany may restrict AfD access to classified NATO war plan

11 September 2026 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Germany’s Defense Ministry is considering restricting access to a classified NATO war plan if the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) takes control of the government of Saxony-Anhalt, according to reports.

The roughly 1,000-page OPLAN outlines Germany and NATO’s preparations and response measures in the event of a major military crisis or war.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is reportedly seeking to prevent a potential AfD-led state government from gaining access to sensitive military information that could potentially be passed to Russia, amid growing concerns in Berlin over the party’s relations with Moscow.

Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has scored a historic victory in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, securing 44.5% of the vote in Sunday’s state election, according to exit polls.

The result places the AfD far ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which received 18.5%, according to figures reported by public broadcaster ARD and cited by Reuters.

The result represents a major breakthrough for the AfD and puts the party on the brink of potentially forming its first state government in post-war Germany. However, it remained unclear whether the party had secured enough seats to govern alone.