Kremlin warns Lithuania of nuclear risks over potential weapons deployment

11 September 2026 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Lithuania could come under the sights of Russian nuclear weapons if it allows its allies to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory.

"This could have been predicted. It would be a very serious escalation in terms of tensions. After all, if you deploy nuclear weapons on your territory, they are aimed at someone," Peskov said in an interview with Russia’s Channel One.

Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question about Lithuania’s readiness to remove from its Constitution a provision banning the deployment of nuclear weapons on its territory.

Lithuania has for years debated whether to repeal the constitutional provision prohibiting the stationing of nuclear weapons in the country.

In July, President Gitanas Nausėda convened a meeting with the leaders of parliament and government, as well as representatives of parliamentary factions. Following the meeting, he said there was broad consensus that the constitutional provision was outdated and should be repealed.

In May, Lithuanian Parliament Speaker Juozas Olekas said that, given the current geopolitical situation, the country should consider amending the Constitution to allow nuclear weapons to be deployed in Lithuania.

The debate comes amid heightened security concerns in the Baltic region and discussions within NATO over strengthening the alliance’s deterrence capabilities.