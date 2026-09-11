China’s economy faces new challenges: too much production, too little demand

11 September 2026 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

One of the main problems with China’s economic growth in recent years has been the weakening of domestic consumption. For a long time, rapid income growth and a booming real estate market supported Chinese household spending. Now, the mechanism is working in the opposite direction. Falling house prices, slowing income growth and uncertainty about the economic future are pushing people to save more and spend less. The IMF also says that China’s long-term property crisis and weak consumer confidence are squeezing domestic demand.

The size of China’s economy makes this problem not just a domestic issue. China is the world’s second-largest economy and a major source of global industrial, energy and raw material demand. Therefore, Chinese households’ spending less in stores, restaurants, the car market and the service sector could also affect sales in other countries.

The scale of the problem is illustrated by current figures for China’s economy. Although the country's economy grew by 5% in 2025, the IMF notes in its report that private domestic demand remains weak and that overall inflation in 2025 is expected to average 0%. In the second quarter of 2026, China's economic growth weakened to 4.3%. In July, retail sales growth was only 0.6%. Industrial production increased by 4.5% over the same period.

An important contradiction arises here. Chinese factories continue to produce, but the domestic market does not accept all of these products at the same pace. As a result, companies are increasingly turning to foreign markets.

In August 2026, China's exports increased by 25% in annual terms. Exports of high-tech products increased by 42.9%. In the same month, the trade surplus reached $ 119.1 billion. These figures show that China is trying to compensate for the weakness of domestic demand with foreign demand.

This process has two different consequences for the world economy.

The first result is negative. As China consumes less, it can buy fewer products and raw materials from foreign countries. This is especially important for countries that export oil, copper, iron ore and other industrial raw materials. The weakening of the real estate sector in the Chinese economy is already putting pressure on construction, investment and consumption. According to the IMF, a 20% reduction in the size of the real estate sector could lead to a 5–10% drop in total output over several years.

The oil market is not immune to this effect. China is one of the world's largest oil importers. As economic activity, construction and consumption weaken, the growth rate of energy demand may also decrease. This could put additional pressure on oil prices. This channel is especially important for oil-exporting countries like Azerbaijan.

The second result is positive in a sense. When domestic demand in China is weak, manufacturers may try to sell their products at lower prices in foreign markets. This could lower the prices of a range of products, from cars to electronics and solar panels. Thus, cheap products of Chinese origin could reduce inflationary pressures for consumers in the US and Europe.

But this advantage also creates problems. The aggressive expansion of Chinese companies in foreign markets is increasing competition for US and European manufacturers. The rapid growth of Chinese exports has already intensified discussions in Europe and the US about industrial policy and trade restrictions.

The main point is this: weak consumption in China is a positive factor for global inflation, but a negative factor for world economic growth. Unless the income and wealth growth of the Chinese population accelerates again, it will be difficult for the world's second-largest economy to support global demand as strongly as before.

Therefore, the key question in China's future economic model is no longer just "How much can China produce?" The more important question is "How much is the Chinese population willing to consume?" For Beijing, unless the issue of reviving domestic demand is resolved, the country's growing production capacity will increasingly be directed to foreign markets. This means cheaper products for the world, tougher trade competition, and weaker demand in some raw materials markets.