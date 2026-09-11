Azerbaijan showcases its cuisine at Int'l Gastronomy Village in Paris [PHOTOS]

11 September 2026 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan is showcasing its rich culinary heritage and ancient gastronomic traditions at the 10th International Gastronomy Village, which has opened at the famous Place de la Concorde in Paris, France.

The Azerbaijani national pavilion, established with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France and organized by the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France, has attracted considerable interest from visitors and received a warm reception.

Decorated in accordance with Azerbaijani national traditions, the pavilion presents a wide range of traditional Azerbaijani dishes and delicacies, including plov, dolma, various pickles, shekerbura, pakhlava, badambura, preserves and tea.

Visitors can also discover Azerbaijan's cultural heritage through displays of traditional national clothing, as well as performances featuring Azerbaijani music and dance.

The Azerbaijani pavilion provides international visitors with an opportunity to learn more about the country’s distinctive culinary traditions, which form an important part of its cultural heritage.

The 2026 edition of the International Gastronomy Village marks the event's 10th anniversary and brings together more than 80 countries showcasing their national cuisines and culinary traditions.

The program includes food tastings, cooking demonstrations and cultural performances, with Italy serving as the guest of honor this year.

Held under the patronage of renowned French chef Alain Ducasse, the International Gastronomy Village is taking place at Place de la Concorde from September 10 to 13.