Pashinyan says Karki not part of Armenia’s internationally recognized territory

11 September 2026 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that the village of Karki, along with other enclaves, is not part of Armenia’s internationally recognized territory of 29,743 square kilometers.

Pashinyan made the remarks at a briefing on Friday while responding to opposition statements opposing what they describe as the “inadmissibility of handing over” Karki.

The prime minister reiterated his previous position on the issue, saying that calls to prevent any change regarding Karki could contribute to renewed conflict.

According to Pashinyan, those who say “we will not allow this” are effectively inciting war.

He stressed that acknowledging a territorial fact and resolving the issue on the ground are two separate matters.

Pashinyan said that Karki and other enclaves are not located within Armenia’s internationally recognized 29,743-square-kilometer territory, while Artsvashen, also known as Bashkend, is part of that territory.

“There is currently no agreement. My main task is to reduce tensions so that normal solutions can be achieved. But if someone says that Karki is in Armenia, this means that the territory is not 29,743 square kilometers but, for example, 29,750 square kilometers, and this means declaring war,” Pashinyan emphasized.