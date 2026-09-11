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Friday, September 11, 2026

US diesel prices surge to record high as crude stocks fall

11 September 2026 14:15 (UTC+04:00)
US diesel prices surge to record high as crude stocks fall
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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US commercial crude oil inventories fell by 400,000 barrels last week to 424.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported. Analysts had expected a larger drop of about ...

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