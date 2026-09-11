Azerbaijan envoy warns of negative media narrative in Russia

11 September 2026 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev has raised concerns over what he described as a negative information environment surrounding Azerbaijan in parts of the Russian media and social media.

“There are naturally positive moments, but negative ones also appear, and disagreements arise. I have to note the negative information background towards Azerbaijan, which is formed by some Russian analysts, bloggers, and journalists,” Mustafayev said in an interview with Lenta.ru.

According to the ambassador, Baku has drawn Moscow’s attention to a number of statements concerning Azerbaijan that, in the view of the Azerbaijani authorities, undermine the strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries.

Mustafayev called on the Russian side to “respond in principle” to such developments and take concrete steps to improve the situation.

The ambassador also reiterated Azerbaijan’s position on the Ukraine conflict, saying Baku’s stance remains unchanged.

“Azerbaijan firmly and consistently supports the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders of states,” Mustafayev said.

At the same time, he said the most acute phase of tensions between Moscow and Baku had passed, suggesting that relations between the two countries had entered a calmer period.