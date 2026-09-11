Vučić announces resignation ahead of October snap elections

11 September 2026 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has announced that he will resign at the end of September and will prepare for the snap parliamentary elections as an ordinary candidate.

"Immediately after returning from New York, on September 25 or 26, I will resign, and after that I will join the election campaign as an ordinary citizen," he said.

Vučić has signed decrees dissolving parliament and scheduling parliamentary elections for October 25.

At the end of June, Vučić said he would resign soon and call early presidential and parliamentary elections. He thanked his fellow citizens for their support and trust, saying that without them, he would not have been able to accomplish everything he had achieved over the years.

Aleksandar Vučić previously served as prime minister from April 2014 to May 2017. He was subsequently elected president twice, with his current term officially set to expire in mid-2027. The Serbian president is elected for a five-year term, and no person can serve more than two terms as head of state.

Over the past two years, Serbia has periodically witnessed anti-government protests, driven largely by young people. However, Vučić himself remains confident about his party’s chances of winning the October elections.