Over 300 chess players compete at Guba Open 2026 [PHOTOS]

11 September 2026 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Guba Open 2026, the second International Chess Festival, dedicated to the memory of international chess arbiter Gudarat Ismayilov, has concluded.

The winners and prizewinners were awarded at the closing ceremony of the competition, which was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, and the "Ag Top" Chess Club.

In the A tournament, Misratdin Iskandarov won the Guba Open 2026 International Chess Festival after scoring 7 points in 9 rounds. Vugar Manafov, who also scored 7 points, finished second based on tiebreak criteria. FIDE player Mikhail Mozharov completed the top three with 6.5 points.

In the B tournament, Ali Mammadov claimed first place with 8 points. Emin Ganjaliyev and Anar Bagishov, who each scored 7 points, shared second and third places.

Rapid and blitz competitions were also held as part of the festival. Rustam Rustamov won the rapid tournament, while Khagan Ahmad took first place in the blitz competition.

More than 300 chess players from 11 countries competed in the tournament. With a total prize fund of 24,420 manats, the festival featured classical, rapid, blitz, and norm tournaments.

The next competition to be held as part of the Azerbaijan Chess Tour will be the Ganja Open.

The festival will take place in Ganja, the city of Nizami, from October 11 to 18.