Armenian Security Council Secretary denies reports of upcoming visit to Baku

11 September 2026 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan has denied reports that he is preparing to visit Baku, saying there have been no discussions about such a trip.

"There have been no talks about a visit, and there are none now," he told reporters in response to a question about a recent appeal by Veronika Zonabend.

Zonabend, the wife of Ruben Vardanyan, who is being held in Azerbaijan on criminal charges, previously appealed to Simonyan, saying she had learned about the possibility of a visit by the Security Council secretary and was ready to travel there with him.

According to Simonyan, a meeting in one of Azerbaijan’s cities had previously been planned when Armen Grigoryan was serving as Security Council secretary. The visit was reportedly intended as a reciprocal step following an Azerbaijani presidential aide’s visit to Dilijan in June.

However, Simonyan stressed that the planned visit would not be to Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku.