South Korea opens 2027 Global Korea Scholarship applications for Azerbaijani students

11 September 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Azerbaijan has announced the opening of applications for the 2027 Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) program for undergraduate studies.

According to the embassy, Azerbaijani citizens under the age of 25 are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

The program covers university tuition fees, a preparatory Korean language course, and airfare. Scholarship recipients will also receive a monthly allowance to cover living expenses, accommodation, medical insurance, and other costs associated with the program.

Applications from Azerbaijani citizens will be accepted exclusively through the official Study in Korea website from 06:00 on September 15 until 13:00 on September 30, 2026, Baku time.

The embassy said the deadline for submitting supporting documents, as well as the schedule for document reviews and interviews, will be announced separately on its official website.

Detailed information on the scholarship program and application requirements is available through the links provided by the embassy:

https://overseas.mofa.go.kr/az-en/brd/m_8242/list.do

https://www.studyinkorea.go.kr/ko/plan/scholarship.do