Houthis hail 'successful' operation against Saudi forces

11 September 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Houthis' military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated on Friday that the militant group successfully completed its military operation aiming to expel the Saudi-backed forces from several districts on western Yemeni coast.

The Yemeni militant group claimed that it removed Saudi buildups and troops from six districts in the Taiz and Hodeidah governorates, targeted seven Saudi military divisions that consisted of 38 brigades, and liberated a number of prisoners while intercepting Saudi warplanes and downing nine aircraft.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that maritime navigation is safe for all companies except for Saudi ships, which were previously announced as banned, and that it continues to establish the equation of siege with siege, striking the Saudi enemy's mobilizations, and escalation with escalation; until the cessation of aggression and the lifting of the siege on our dear people," Saree said.