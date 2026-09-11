CENTCOM chief said to have traveled to Saudi Arabia
United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Brad Cooper traveled to Saudi Arabia yesterday for "urgent" meetings over the situation in the Middle East, Axios reported on Friday.
He and Saudi officials allegedly discussed coordination following the Houthis' rapid advances in Yemen.
Earlier today, the news website also reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked US President Donald Trump to strike the Houthis, but that Trump declined, preferring not to engage the militant group directly.
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