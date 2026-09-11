Putin: West trying to regain lost leadership by all means ​

11 September 2026 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Friday that Western adversaries of the BRICS are trying to reclaim their former leadership "by all means."

"The West, trying to maintain leadership, is trying to directly and aggressively affect logistics, destroy infrastructure, and seize ships," Putin said at the BRICS summit in New Delhi and declared that the global economy has changed, as the "old leaders" have been replaced by "new locomotives of development."

Additionally, the Russian president noted that BRICS countries account for half of global economic growth and warned that sanctions will lead to recession. He also stated that BRICS "does not want to withdraw into itself" and is prepared to collaborate "profitably with the whole world."