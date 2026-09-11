ICC: US sanctions based on misunderstanding
International Criminal Court (ICC) Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said United States sanctions against the court stem from Washington's misunderstanding of its work, while adding that the institution is preparing alternatives in case of further measures.
"We have no interest in, nor is it our role to, infringe upon state sovereignty. We know we aren't the world's police. We are perfectly aware of that," Niang told AFP.
Washington has sanctioned several ICC officials after the court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Niang also rejected US accusations that the ICC is corrupt, saying, "That is a judgement we simply do not accept."
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!