ICC: US sanctions based on misunderstanding

11 September 2026 21:56 (UTC+04:00)

International Criminal Court (ICC) Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said United States sanctions against the court stem from Washington's misunderstanding of its work, while adding that the institution is preparing alternatives in case of further measures.

"We have no interest in, nor is it our role to, infringe upon state sovereignty. We know we aren't the world's police. We are perfectly aware of that," Niang told AFP.

Washington has sanctioned several ICC officials after the court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Niang also rejected US accusations that the ICC is corrupt, saying, "That is a judgement we simply do not accept."