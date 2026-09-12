Israeli minister pushes Europe to accept thousands of Palestinians
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called on European countries to accept 20,000–30,000 residents of Gaza each, saying this would resolve the issue.
"If every European country accepts 20,000–30,000 residents of Gaza, this issue will be closed," Smotrich said.
According to the Israeli minister, however, no country is currently willing to accept Palestinians in such large numbers.
Earlier, President Donald Trump said that the United States had helped prevent an escalation of the conflict in Gaza and claimed that the situation in the enclave had since calmed significantly.
"Very little is happening in Gaza right now. We helped bring peace to Gaza. If you look at Gaza, very good relations are now developing there. It’s really amazing. I think we’ve done a great job," Trump added.
As previously reported, US President Donald Trump also said Washington was preparing a humanitarian aid plan for the population of the Gaza Strip.
Image: Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!