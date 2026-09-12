Hikmet Hajiyev highlights Albanian Christian heritage during diplomatic tour

12 September 2026 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, together with representatives of the diplomatic corps, visited the Ganjasar and Khudavang monasteries.

Hikmet Hajiyev shared the information in a post on his X account.

He said that Ganjasar and Khudavang monasteries are an integral part of the ancient Christian heritage of Caucasian Albania.

"Ganjasar was established in the 13th century by Hasan-Jalal Dawla, the Caucasian Albanian ruler, and stands as an important testament to the centuries-old Christian heritage of Caucasian Albania," Hajiyev noted.

The presidential aide stressed that during the years of occupation, the monuments were subjected to external interventions carried out under the guise of temporary "restoration," which affected their architectural authenticity and original character.

"Every historical, cultural and religious monument on the territory of Azerbaijan, irrespective of its origin or religious affiliation, forms an integral part of our country’s rich cultural heritage. The Azerbaijani state is committed to their protection, preservation and restoration," he emphasized.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan’s experience in preserving its multicultural and multireligious heritage has received international recognition.

"We stand ready to share this experience with other countries, including our neighbors," the presidential aide added.

He also called on media outlets spreading false reports and misleading narratives on the issue to visit the monuments and see the reality on the ground for themselves.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan are visiting Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur accompanied by Hajiyev.

A total of 150 representatives from 58 countries and nine international organizations are taking part in the visit.

On September 11, the diplomatic representatives visited Khankendi and Shusha. In Khankendi, the diplomats first inspected ongoing work at the Khankendi Railway and Bus Station Complex. They then visited the Cultural Center in Khankendi and the Victory Park, where they took a commemorative photo in front of the Victory Arch. The delegation also visited Karabakh University.

In Shusha, the delegation inspected ongoing restoration and reconstruction work and visited the First Residential Quarter, the site of the new Shusha Mosque, the Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum Complex, Jidir Duzu, Karabakh Street, Sadigjan’s House, the Ashagi Govhar Agha Mosque, Shusha Central Square, the Shusha Creative Center and the Uzeyir Hajibeyli House Museum.

The diplomats also took a commemorative photo in front of the Shusha Fortress walls and attended an official reception held in honor of the Independence Day of the United Mexican States.