Zelensky signals readiness to meet Putin at G20 summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Miami during the G20 summit.
"Yes, of course. We have to come. We have to meet, talk and make a decision," Zelensky said in an interview with Deutsche Welle conducted at a Canadian military base in North Bay.
According to the Ukrainian leader, the outcome of such a meeting would be the only thing that matters.
In addition, on September 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia could resume. However, no final decision has yet been made on holding another round of such talks.
There is currently no confirmed information on whether Vladimir Putin will attend the summit in the United States. The Russian president last personally attended a G20 summit seven years ago.
The G20 summit is scheduled to take place on December 14-15.
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