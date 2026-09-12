Kremlin: Russia hopes for trilateral talks with US, Ukraine

12 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday that Russia remains open to holding trilateral talks with the United States and Ukraine.

"We hope that, as discussed with the American negotiators, we will be able to meet again in the foreseeable future," Peskov told Russian newspaper Izvestia. The Kremlin press secretary did not rule out a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China in November, provided both leaders attend the event.

Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that he expects to meet with Trump on September 20.