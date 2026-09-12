Denmark to ban phones in schools

12 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Danish government plans to introduce a complete ban on the use of mobile phones in schools. The restrictions will apply not only during lessons but also throughout the school grounds, and they will cover other electronic devices as well.

Under the proposed rules, students will be required to hand in their mobile phones when they arrive at school. However, some exceptions will be made, particularly for children who need to use their devices for medical reasons.

The decision was announced following the publication of the latest results of the international PISA study, which showed a significant decline in educational performance in several Nordic countries. Danish Education Minister Magnus Heunicke said that PISA data suggests students in countries where similar restrictions are already in place tend to be less distracted during lessons.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also linked the decline in academic performance, among other factors, to the high level of digitalization in children's everyday lives.

“We adults have allowed children and young people to spend too many hours a day in front of screens,” she said.

Danish politicians had already agreed on the idea of phone-free schools about a year ago. However, the measures were not approved by parliament because early elections were called. The government is now determined to move forward with the ban.

Supporters of the policy argue that removing phones from the classroom could help students concentrate better, communicate more with their classmates, and become more engaged in lessons. Interestingly, some schools that have introduced similar restrictions have reported that students spend more time talking to each other during breaks instead of looking at their screens. Critics, however, believe that completely banning smartphones may make it harder for students to learn how to use technology responsibly.

The debate reflects a broader question faced by many countries: how can schools take advantage of modern technology without allowing it to become a constant source of distraction?