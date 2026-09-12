Diplomatic corps representatives to visit Aghdara and Kalbajar

12 September 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan will visit Aghdara and Kalbajar on the second day of their trip to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

As part of the visit, the diplomats will tour the Gandzasar Monastery Complex in Vangli village of the Aghdara district. They will also visit the Yukhari Vang Hydroelectric Power Station and the Dadivank Monastery Complex.

According to the program, the delegation will visit the Istisu mineral water bottling plant in Kalbajar and inspect reconstruction work underway in Zar village.

The diplomatic representatives are also scheduled to attend the Honey Festival in Kalbajar city.

At the end of the visit, the delegation will travel toward Goygol through the newly constructed Murovdag Tunnel before returning to Baku.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan are visiting Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

A total of 150 representatives from 58 countries and nine international organizations are taking part in the visit.

On September 11, the diplomatic representatives visited Khankendi and Shusha. In Khankendi, they first inspected ongoing work at the Khankendi Railway and Bus Station Complex. They then visited the Cultural Center in Khankendi, followed by a visit to the Victory Park, where they took a commemorative photo in front of the Victory Arch. The delegation also visited Karabakh University.

In Shusha, the delegation inspected ongoing reconstruction and restoration projects and visited the First Residential Quarter, the site of the new Shusha Mosque, the Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum Complex, Jidir Duzu, Karabakh Street, Sadigjan’s House, the Ashagi Govhar Agha Mosque, Shusha Central Square, the Shusha Creative Center and the Uzeyir Hajibeyli House Museum.

The diplomats also took a commemorative photo in front of the Shusha Fortress walls and attended a reception held in honor of the Independence Day of the United Mexican States.