North Korea conducts missile launch toward Sea of Japan

12 September 2026 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

North Korea launched an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected the launch but did not provide further details.

Yonhap noted that in August, Pyongyang conducted a barrage of ballistic missile launches toward the sea, hours after US President Donald Trump said he expected to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by the end of the year.

Later, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USPACOM) reported on social media X that North Korea had conducted missile launches in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We are aware of the recent missile launches by the DPRK and are closely consulting with our allies and partners. Based on current assessments, these events do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies," the command said in a statement.

USPACOM added that the United States would continue to defend its territory and allies in the region.

In April, the DPRK military launched several short-range ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, they covered about 240 km.

Image: KCNA / Reuters