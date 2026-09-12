Armenia may raise Russian base rent if Moscow increases gas prices

12 September 2026 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenia may increase the rent charged for the Russian military base stationed in the country if Russia raises the price of gas supplied to Armenia, Vilen Gabrielyan, head of the Armenian parliament’s Defense and Security Committee and a member of the ruling Civil Contract party, said in an interview with online outlet Factor.TV.

According to Gabrielyan, revising the financial terms of the base’s presence could become one of the tools available to Yerevan in its relations with Moscow. He noted that Armenia covers a significant share of the costs related to the territory and maintenance of the base.

"If the price of gas is to be increased, we also need to understand what instruments we have in the negotiation process with our partners to contain the increase as much as possible," Gabrielyan added.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said there was no need for the Russian military base in Gyumri. He also emphasized that Yerevan would not object if Moscow decided to withdraw its troops from the city.

The 102nd Russian Military Base is Russia’s largest military base outside the country. Located in Gyumri in northern Armenia, it is Russia’s only military base in the South Caucasus and was established in 1995.