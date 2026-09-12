Saudi Arabia halts East-West oil pipeline operations after attack

12 September 2026 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Saudi Arabia’s key East-West oil pipeline has temporarily suspended operations as a precautionary measure, the Saudi Ministry of Energy’s press service reported.

The ministry also confirmed that a section of the pipeline in the Medina and Riyadh areas was attacked on the morning of September 10.

Several people were injured in the attacks. Emergency teams took safety measures shortly afterward, the ministry said, adding that further details would be provided later.

The East-West pipeline allows Saudi Arabia to export oil that the kingdom cannot transport through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked amid the conflict between Iran and the United States.

With a daily capacity of 7 million barrels, the pipeline plays an important role in transporting Saudi oil from the eastern part of the country to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast.

In August, Houthi forces struck a Saudi Aramco refinery in Jizan, in southwestern Saudi Arabia. A fire broke out at the facility following the attack.

Image: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg