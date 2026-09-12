Iraq closes two major border crossings with Iran

12 September 2026 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

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Valiollah Hayati, deputy governor of Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan Province, said that Iraq had indefinitely closed the Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh border crossings with Iran.

"According to Iraqi officials, the Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh border crossings in Khuzestan Province have been closed indefinitely as of today. No cargo or passengers are currently being allowed to cross these borders," Hayati noted.

He urged all businesspeople, drivers and passengers not to travel to the two border crossings until further notice.

The Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh crossings are considered among the most important border points between Iran and Iraq.

The closure of Iraq’s border crossings with Iran was reportedly prompted by drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Riyadh said ​its ​vital ⁠East-West pipeline was attacked by ​drones that ​were ⁠launched from Iraq.

Image: Mohammed Aty / Reuters