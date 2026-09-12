Romania launches large-scale military exercise amid Black Sea tensions

12 September 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Romanian Air Force will conduct a large-scale military exercise dubbed "Burebista 26" across the country from September 14 to 25.

According to Romania’s HotNews publication, the Air Force will organize the exercise under a complex and integrated scenario. All command-and-control and operational structures of the Romanian Air Force will take part in the drills.

Units of the Romanian Land Forces, Naval Forces and Special Operations Forces will also participate. Thus, Burebista 26 is aimed at testing the interoperability of different branches of the armed forces operating in the same operational environment.

During the exercise, military equipment and personnel are expected to be seen moving by road in various parts of the country. Military aircraft and helicopters will also conduct low-altitude flights across Romanian airspace.

Romania has expanded the scale of its military preparedness activities in recent years. Changes in the security environment in the Black Sea region, strengthening the defense of NATO’s eastern flank and improving the joint operational capabilities of different branches of the armed forces are among the country’s key defense planning priorities.

With access to the Black Sea, Romania holds a strategic position on NATO’s southeastern flank. NATO forces are stationed in the country, while military aircraft from allied states also participate in air policing missions.

Image: Alexandru Dobre/AP