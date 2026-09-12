Foreign diplomats visit historic monuments in Aghdara and Kalbajar [PHOTOS]

12 September 2026 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited historical and architectural monuments in the Aghdara and Kalbajar districts on the second day of their trip to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

According to the visit program, the delegation first visited the Ganjasar Monastery Complex in Vangli village of the Aghdara district. The diplomats were briefed on the historical and architectural monument, its cultural heritage, and the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the area.

The diplomatic representatives then traveled to the Kalbajar district, where they visited the Khudavang Monastery Complex. The guests were briefed on the history and architectural features of the complex, as well as the religious monuments located there.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan are visiting Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

A total of 150 representatives from 58 countries and nine international organizations are taking part in the visit.

On September 11, the diplomatic representatives visited Khankendi and Shusha. In Khankendi, the diplomats first inspected ongoing work at the Khankendi Railway and Bus Station Complex. They then visited the Cultural Center in Khankendi and the Victory Park, where they took a commemorative photo in front of the Victory Arch. The delegation also visited Karabakh University.

In Shusha, the delegation inspected ongoing restoration and reconstruction work and visited the First Residential Quarter, the site of the new Shusha Mosque, the Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum Complex, Jidir Duzu, Karabakh Street, Sadigjan’s House, the Ashagi Govhar Agha Mosque, Shusha Central Square, the Shusha Creative Center and the Uzeyir Hajibeyli House Museum.

The diplomats also took a commemorative photo in front of the Shusha Fortress walls and attended an official reception held in honor of the Independence Day of the United Mexican States.