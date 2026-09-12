Strait of Hormuz crisis will be resolved, Trump says

12 September 2026 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

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US President Donald Trump said that the situation surrounding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will be resolved.

According to Reuters, the US president made the remarks after meeting with Irish President Catherine Connolly in Dublin.

"All of this will definitely be resolved," Trump said in response to a question about Saudi Arabia and whether it would be possible to ensure the uninterrupted movement of vessels along the route.

Trump’s comments came amid heightened tensions in the region, including activities by the Houthis in Yemen and strikes targeting an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images