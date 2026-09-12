Athens, Bucharest deepen energy connectivity

12 September 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

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Greece and Romania have discussed opportunities to further expand economic cooperation, including in energy, transport connectivity, trade and investment.

According to Greece’s Kathimerini newspaper, these issues were at the center of a meeting in Bucharest between Greek Minister of Economy and Finance and Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Romanian President Nicușor Dan.

Greece and Romania occupy important positions on the energy and transport map of Southeast Europe. Expanding cooperation between the two countries is particularly significant for diversifying energy and freight flows along the north-south axis in the Balkans.

In recent years, Greece has been expanding its infrastructure with the aim of becoming a regional gas supply hub. The country’s LNG terminals, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector and other connections enable alternative gas supplies to reach Southeast European markets.

Romania, meanwhile, plays an important role in regional energy security due to its energy resources in the Black Sea, electricity generation capacity and geographic proximity to Central European markets. Strengthening energy links between Athens and Bucharest could therefore contribute to the development of a more integrated regional market in the Balkans.

Transport cooperation was also an important focus of the meeting. The development of routes linking Greek ports in the Aegean Sea with the Black Sea and Central Europe via Bulgaria and Romania is increasing the importance of alternative logistics corridors in the region.

In this regard, such projects are also relevant to the European segment of the East-West and Middle Corridor transport systems, in which Azerbaijan is involved. Closer integration of transport and energy infrastructure across the Black Sea basin and the Balkans could create additional opportunities to diversify the flow of goods and energy from the Caspian region to Europe.