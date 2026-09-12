Baku, Ankara strengthen coordination on diaspora affairs

12 September 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of diaspora policy has been signed between the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities under Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Chairman of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs Fuad Muradov held a number of important meetings during his working visit to Türkiye.

One of the key highlights of the visit was the signing of the memorandum.

The document was signed by Fuad Muradov and Abdulhadi Turus, Chairman of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities.

According to the statement, the memorandum creates new opportunities for regular exchanges of views between the diaspora institutions of the two countries, the implementation of joint events, projects and initiatives, increased mutual support on international platforms, and more effective use of the potential of communities living abroad.

One of the main objectives of the document is to preserve and promote the national and cultural values of compatriots living abroad, support the organization of communities, encourage greater involvement of young people in diaspora activities, and develop state-diaspora relations through modern and effective mechanisms.

The parties expressed confidence that the implementation of the memorandum would further strengthen the institutional foundations of mutual cooperation in the diaspora field, contribute to the sharing of successful practices and development of new initiatives, and help strengthen solidarity among communities living abroad.

It was noted that the first Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in diaspora policy between the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of Azerbaijan and Türkiye’s Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities was signed on November 10, 2018. The memorandum established an important legal and institutional framework for developing relations between the diaspora institutions of the two brotherly countries in a more systematic and sustainable manner.

As part of efforts to expand international cooperation and strengthen the exchange of experience in diaspora activities, the State Committee signed memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the diaspora field with relevant government institutions of Romania, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Mexico between 2018 and 2025.

The signed documents are of significant importance for expanding the State Committee’s cooperation with international partners, promoting Azerbaijan’s diaspora policy more systematically at the global level, and more effectively coordinating the capabilities and potential of Azerbaijani communities living abroad.