Nearly 2,700 delegates attend Climate Week in Baku

12 September 2026 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The fourth UN Climate Change Week of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), along with Baku Climate Action Week, was held at the Baku Convention Center from September 7 to 11, hosted and organized by Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a total of 68 events were held during the week, with nearly 2,700 participants from more than 140 countries registered to attend.

Representatives of various international organizations, non-governmental organizations, the private sector and academia took part alongside government delegations.

As part of the UNFCCC Climate Week, eight mandated meetings were held on various aspects of the international climate agenda stemming from decisions of the Conference of the Parties. A number of sessions were also organized by the COP30 and COP31 presidencies and as part of the UNFCCC Executive Forum.

Meanwhile, 37 events were organized by Azerbaijan as part of Baku Climate Action Week, in line with the COP29 Presidency’s Action Agenda and addressing other relevant issues.

In addition, consultations were held under the mandate of the "Belém Mission 1.5" Troika on the implementation of National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), with the participation of Azerbaijan, Brazil, Türkiye and Australia, which hold the COP29, COP30 and COP31 presidencies.

UNFCCC Climate Weeks are hosted on a rotational basis among the UN regional groups.

In 2026, the first of the two UNFCCC Climate Weeks was held in April in the Republic of Korea, representing the Asia-Pacific region, while the second was organized in Azerbaijan for the Eastern European region.