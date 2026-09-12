AI raises growing concerns among leading mathematicians

12 September 2026 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Twenty-five Fields Medal-winning mathematicians have raised concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence, warning that AI companies’ efforts to solve complex mathematical problems could cause long-term harm to the field.

According to the information, the mathematicians, including renowned mathematician Terence Tao, expressed their concerns in a joint letter published by Agence France-Presse.

The signatories said the goals of AI companies and those of the mathematical community are largely not aligned. They described the trend as a broader threat to intellectual activity.

The mathematicians who signed the letter span nearly 50 years of Fields Medal history. They include Pierre Deligne, who received the award in 1978, and Yu Ding, who was awarded the medal this year.

It was noted that solving mathematical problems is an important tool, particularly in developing students’ skills. In their view, solving problems is not an end in itself, but a means of developing theoretical understanding, a process that requires both time and interaction with other people.

They emphasized the need to ensure that the true purpose of mathematical work is not overlooked as artificial intelligence changes the way research is conducted. The scientists called for the issue to be urgently discussed by the mathematical community, technology companies and the wider public.

The warning came several days after OpenAI announced on Tuesday that one of its AI models, which has not yet been made available to the public, had solved the Navier-Stokes equation, one of the seven Millennium Prize Problems set by the Clay Mathematics Institute.

According to the company, the solution was reached within 88 hours through the parallel work of thousands of AI agents.