Diplomats visit "Istisu" mineral water plant in Kalbajar [PHOTOS]

12 September 2026 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

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Representatives of the diplomatic corps visited the Istisu mineral water plant during their trip to the Kalbajar district.

A total of 150 diplomats representing 58 countries and nine international organizations were briefed on the activities of the Istisu mineral water plant.

They were informed that the Istisu spring is located in the Delidag area of Kalbajar, at an altitude of around 1,600 meters above sea level. The temperature of the water emerging from the spring exceeds 60 degrees Celsius. Istisu is considered a natural carbonated mineral water suitable for daily consumption and is distinguished by its rich and balanced mineral composition.

According to specialists, the water, formed under unique natural conditions, has properties that are beneficial to the human body. Foreign organizations specializing in balneology have also given high assessments to the water’s quality indicators.