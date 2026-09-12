Masoud Pezeshkian calls for protection of peaceful nuclear facilities

12 September 2026 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said peaceful nuclear facilities must be safeguarded against threats.

"BRICS member states can stand against the normalization of attacks on non-military and critical infrastructure. This also applies to peaceful nuclear facilities. Such facilities must remain protected from attacks and threats of attack. Putting them at risk does not affect only one country and poses a threat to international peace and security," Pezeshkian stated at a non-plenary meeting of the BRICS leaders held in New Delhi.

The Iranian president noted that Iran supports three processes within BRICS: strengthening political coordination among member states to uphold the UN Charter; developing financial and economic cooperation beyond monopolistic mechanisms; and strengthening cooperation among all members, particularly countries of the Global South, in science, technology, energy and food security.

"The world currently needs greater cooperation. However, sustainable cooperation is impossible without justice," he emphasized.

According to Pezeshkian, international law must be implemented without discrimination, and the sovereignty of countries must be mutually respected. No country should be exempted from rules that are considered binding for all because of its economic or military power.

He said the UN Security Council and international institutions should reflect the real role of countries of the Global South and the new realities of the world.

The Iranian president added that Iran was ready to cooperate to achieve the goals set within BRICS.