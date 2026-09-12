Japan athletics championship hit by suspected food poisoning incident

12 September 2026 21:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

At least 28 people were hospitalized with symptoms of food poisoning during a local athletics championship held in Japan.

The championship was held in Kyoto. All those hospitalized were involved in organizing the event or were members of the technical staff, Kyodo reported.

According to preliminary information, they may have been poisoned by food served in lunch boxes. Athletes and spectators were not affected by the suspected mass food poisoning.

Those who ate the boxed lunches were all event officials or staff, the organizing body said, adding that it had catered about 500 lunches of four types.

The 74th Japan Corporate Teams Athletics Championships are being held at the stadium from Friday through Sunday.

Image: Kyodo