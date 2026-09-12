Iran, Oman reach final agreement on Strait of Hormuz shipping route

12 September 2026 21:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran and Oman have reached a final agreement on a shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement is expected to be announced soon in the presence of the foreign ministers of the Gulf countries.

According to Tasnim news agency, the agreement was reached only between Iran and Oman, while other countries will take part in the meeting only to familiarize themselves with the details of the route and shipping regulations.

It was noted that under the agreement, the entire inbound route through the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf lies within Iranian territorial waters, while part of the outbound route also passes through Iranian territorial waters.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

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