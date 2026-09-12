US forces redirected 100 commercial ships, CENTCOM reports

12 September 2026 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US military forces have redirected 100 commercial vessels since July, when the United States reimposed its naval blockade of Iran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced this on the social media platform X.

"In the 60 days since the US reimposed the blockade, CENTCOM forces have redirected 100 commercial vessels," the statement said.

CENTCOM added that US forces are focused on enforcing the blockade.

The latest escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran began on July 8, when U.S. forces launched several rounds of strikes against targets inside Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. U.S. officials said the attacks were carried out in response to an assault on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Later that day, President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire with Iran had come to an end.

In response, Tehran launched strikes against U.S. facilities across the Middle East. The attacks targeted American facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, further heightening tensions across the region.

Image: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu/Getty Images