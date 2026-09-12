AI agents could "take over the internet" within a year, Anthropic CEO warns

12 September 2026 22:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has warned that within the next 6–12 months, a swarm of AI agents could theoretically "take over the internet."

Amodei is concerned about the emergence of a vast, persistent network of autonomous bots capable of hacking systems, spreading across the web and coordinating their actions on their own. He estimates that such a scenario could cause hundreds of billions of dollars in damage and has therefore called for slowing the development of the most powerful AI models so that safety systems can keep pace with their capabilities. Elon Musk has publicly backed his position.

This makes it particularly interesting to revisit the "dead internet theory." The idea emerged long before the current AI boom and argues that much of the internet could eventually cease to be a space for communication between real people and instead become an environment where bots create content for other bots, argue with bots, generate views for bots and imitate human activity.

Initially, the theory was largely considered an internet conspiracy theory. But with the rise of generative AI, its basic premise no longer sounds quite as far-fetched. If autonomous AI systems become capable of mass-producing accounts, websites and comments and acting independently across the web, it could become increasingly difficult to distinguish a "live internet" from a synthetic one.

Image: Bhawika Chhabra / Reuters