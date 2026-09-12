Ukraine plans trilateral peace talks for October 2026

12 September 2026 23:07 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ukraine is preparing for the next round of peace talks, which is expected to be held in October 2026 in a trilateral format.

According to RBC-Ukraine, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov stated this on the sidelines of the YES Annual Meeting 2026, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

"We are preparing. For October," Budanov said in response to journalists’ questions.

He confirmed that the talks would take place in a trilateral format.

Budanov did not specify whether the meeting would be held in the Middle East or reveal a possible venue.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was in a strong position in negotiations on ending the war.

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