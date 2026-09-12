Trump says he would welcome a United Ireland

12 September 2026 23:42 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

US President Donald Trump said he would "love to see" a united Ireland, wading into a politically sensitive subject as he embarked on a two-day Irish visit.

According to BBC, Trump made the remarks during a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin.

"I don’t want to create any problems, but I’ll tell you: I would like to see it united. [...] The way I look at it, it’s going to happen sometime anyway. So why not now?" Trump stated.

Trump later sought to explain his response to the question about Irish reunification.

"It’s one of those questions where, no matter what you say, no matter how well you say it, there’s no good answer, right? There are about four or five questions like that. I could name others, but I don’t want to upset you. But this was one of those questions. But honestly, I actually said that, in my opinion, it would be very cool. I think it would be cool," he added.

It should be noted that Donald Trump arrived in Ireland on Saturday for a two-day visit.

Image: AP