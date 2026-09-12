New explosions reported near Iran’s Qeshm Island
Two explosions were heard from the sea near the Iranian city of Qeshm.
According to IRNA, the blasts were heard in Qeshm shortly before the report was published.
Local authorities have not yet issued an official statement. There is no information so far about possible targets, damage or casualties.
It was noted that explosions have also been heard in recent days in coastal areas of southern Iran, including Sirik and Minab.
Qeshm is located along the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s key oil shipping routes.
Image: AFP
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