Iran sets seven conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz

13 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran has presented the United States with seven conditions through intermediaries, saying that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz depends on their fulfillment.

According to Tasnim, Iran has sent seven conditions to the United States through intermediaries for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Thus, the strait will remain closed until all seven conditions, approved by Iran’s highest authorities, are fulfilled. Therefore, the agreement reached between Iran and Oman does not mean that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened.

It was noted that reopening the strait depends entirely on steps to be taken by Washington.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

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