AfD's historic state victory deepens Germany's migration divide

13 September 2026 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

It was election day in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt, and Alaa Yakoub Agha was celebrating a milestone.

The 55-year-old Syrian-born German citizen had voted for the first time since arriving in Germany in 2015. But her sense of belonging was shaken just hours later when she was subjected to racist abuse during a walk by a lake.

A man reportedly shouted at her to “go back to your own country”.

“I looked at him with sadness and walked on,” she told The Independent. “It hurts me that some people still view us as strangers, despite our years of integration and our contributions to society.”

The incident came as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured an overwhelming victory in the state election, winning almost 44 per cent of the vote.

The result marked the first time since the Second World War that a far-right party had won a state election in Germany, underscoring the growing political strength of the AfD and deepening concerns among minority communities.

For many migrants and members of ethnic minorities in Saxony-Anhalt, the election has raised fears about what an AfD-led government could mean for their future, amid concerns over immigration, integration and rising hostility towards foreigners.

Yet the response from minority residents has also been one of defiance.

Despite the political shift and experiences of racism in everyday life, they insist that their lives, families, work and communities are part of the state's social fabric.

Their message is clear: Saxony-Anhalt is their home, too.