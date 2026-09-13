ISSA charts next chapter of Islamic sports at Taif assembly [PHOTOS]

13 September 2026 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The 15th General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) was held in the city of Taif, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Farid Mansurov, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, and Hasanagha Rzayev, Head of the Committee's Sports Department, represented Azerbaijan at the event.

At the opening ceremony of the General Assembly, ISSA President Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud and representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation delivered speeches and welcomed the participants.

In accordance with the event's agenda, a number of important issues were discussed during the General Assembly.

The discussions covered the final report on the "Riyadh 2025" 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, the preparations for the "Malaysia 2029" 7th Islamic Solidarity Games, proposed amendments to the organization's Statute, and the approval of the 2025 audit report.

Elections for the ISSA Executive Committee for the 2026–2029 term were held during the Assembly.

As part of the election process, the report of the Election Commission was presented, the list of approved candidates was announced, and the new Executive Committee for 2026–2029 held its first meeting. At the event, members of the Executive Committee whose terms of office had concluded were honored. During the awards ceremony, Chingiz Huseynzade—Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and Vice President of ISSA—was presented with a certificate of appreciation. This honor recognized his dedicated service and valuable contributions to the organization's Executive Committee, as well as his leadership and commitment in advancing the association's work and promoting solidarity, cooperation, and the development of sports across the Islamic world. The certificate was presented to Hasanagha Rzayev, Head of the Sports Department at the National Olympic Committee.

The Assembly also determined the new composition of the Athletes' Commission for the 2026–2029 term, as well as the venue and date for the 16th General Assembly scheduled for 2027.