Tokayev reiterates invitation for Trump to visit Kazakhstan

13 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has confirmed his invitation to US President Donald Trump to visit Kazakhstan.

According to Akorda, the Kazakh president met with Sergio Gor, the US president’s special envoy for South and Central Asia, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

At the beginning of the meeting, Gor handed Tokayev a letter from Trump congratulating Kazakhstan on the upcoming 35th anniversary of its independence.

Tokayev thanked the US president for his warm wishes and reaffirmed his invitation for Trump to visit Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh president noted that the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States was developing dynamically and stressed the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"I am currently preparing to attend the G20 Summit in Miami. I think this will also be a good opportunity to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda. We prefer concrete work and practical steps to nice words when it comes to developing our cooperation," Tokayev added.