Kalbajar to add 1,465 new apartments as reconstruction accelerates

13 September 2026 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Construction of three new residential districts in Kalbajar city is scheduled to begin next year as restoration and reconstruction efforts continue in the liberated region.

Bashir Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district, told journalists that the projects for the new residential districts have been completed and are currently at the expert review stage.

According to Hajiyev, the second residential district will comprise 182 apartments, while the third and fourth districts will include 476 and 807 apartments respectively.

The new residential areas will be provided with water, gas, electricity and high-speed internet infrastructure.

Hajiyev also said that the design of Kalbajar city park has been completed and construction is expected to begin next year. The design of an administrative building in the city is also planned.

He stressed that restoration and reconstruction work in Kalbajar is progressing in stages, with particular attention being paid to technical issues during the implementation of new projects.

The return of Kalbajar residents to the city is also continuing in stages. Hajiyev said that 162 families are currently settled in the city.

Meanwhile, construction work in Zar village of Kalbajar district is nearing completion, with the resettlement of residents expected to begin soon.

A total of 547 individual houses, a 100-place kindergarten and a school with capacity for 528 pupils have been built in the village.

Hajiyev said the resettlement process would begin once construction work has been fully completed.

“The original residents of the village will return to their ancestral lands, live there and work there,” he said.