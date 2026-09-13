Putin-Zelensky meeting ruled out at G20 summit in Miami

13 September 2026 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 summit in Miami in December is not possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Peskov made the remarks in response to a question from AFP.

“This is impossible,” Peskov said, reiterating Moscow's position that a meeting between the two leaders could take place in the Russian capital.

Peskov also said on September 8 that Russia remained ready for a peaceful settlement of the conflict, but argued that the possibility of reaching such a settlement depended on the Ukrainian authorities.

The Kremlin's latest comments come amid continuing diplomatic efforts to explore a possible path towards ending the war, although Moscow and Kyiv remain divided over the conditions for direct negotiations between Putin and Zelensky.