13 September 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The attempts by occupying and separatist circles to justify themselves and portray themselves as makers of history should, in reality, be described as one of history's most tragic periods. The very existence of such people has always created the conditions for deeply unpleasant developments. Not long ago, a criminal group that insulted official correspondence between governments and heads of state, more specifically the Italian Prime Minister's letter of thanks to the Azerbaijani President, once again continued its activities.

Yesterday, Magdalena Grono, the European Union's Special Representative for the South Caucasus, who travelled together with a foreign delegation to Azerbaijan's Karabakh region and other territories liberated from occupation, became the target of a group of separatists. It appears that this mentality, which continues to operate under the fabricated name of “artsakh”, will now systematically target any activities undertaken by the European Union and a number of official organisations that do not correspond to its objectives and interests, and will insult them whenever it considers it necessary.

It appears that this behaviour, before it becomes an established practice, should be taken into account by Brussels, Western institutions and, of course, appropriate measures should be taken. Otherwise, a grouping that has never hesitated to settle in other people's lands and claim them as its own may tomorrow turn insulting official representatives into an accepted practice. In other words, if you fail to deal firmly with those who know no limits, they will always go beyond them. Europe and the West must therefore first and foremost cut off the hand that pays the bribes, remove those addicted to corruption who carry out their orders, and in this way put a stop to the activities of such uncontrolled gangs.