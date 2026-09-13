Over 200,000 bee colonies find new home in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

13 September 2026 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

More than 200,000 bee colonies have been relocated to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories as beekeeping activity expands in the region, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the second Honey Festival in Kalbajar, Mammadov said the number of bee colonies in Azerbaijan has increased in recent years.

The country currently has more than 30,000 beekeepers and nearly 800,000 bee colonies, he said.

According to the minister, beekeeping has deep-rooted traditions in Kalbajar, while the government is providing support to residents returning to the liberated territories to engage in beekeeping.

Mammadov also highlighted the growing commercial potential of Azerbaijan’s beekeeping sector.

He said 83.5 tonnes of beekeeping products were sold at last year's 25th Republican Exhibition and Fair of Beekeeping Products.

The fair, organised by Agrarian Supply and Procurement under the Ministry of Agriculture, brought together nearly 300 beekeeping farmers from more than 30 regions of Azerbaijan.

Beekeepers were also supported with the packaging and branding of their products, Mammadov said, adding that such initiatives are important for strengthening the presentation of beekeeping products on the domestic market and expanding export opportunities in the future.

He noted that the branded presentation of products displayed at the Kalbajar festival demonstrates the results of work in this area.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 hectares of agricultural land in the liberated territories are currently being cultivated using modern irrigation systems, the minister said.

He said the use of modern irrigation technologies is being expanded through state support and incentive mechanisms, contributing significantly to higher agricultural productivity.

The allocation of land plots to residents resettled in villages is also continuing. Mammadov said an announcement had been issued concerning the allocation of land in three villages in Aghdam, with applications to be accepted until October 1.